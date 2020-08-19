site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting vs. southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Narvaez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Twins.
Narvaez will give way to Manny Pina behind the dish with a left-hander in Rich Hill toeing the rubber for the opposition. Through 16 appearances this season, Narvaez is 6-for-45 with a 7:15 BB:K.
