Narvaez went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Narvaez provided instant offense when he took Adam Wainwright yard in the second inning to record his first homer of the season. One frame later, he added an RBI double to put the Brewers up 3-0. Thursday's effort was the first offensive production of the campaign for Narvaez, as he entered the game with one hit in eight at-bats.