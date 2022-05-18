site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves.
With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
