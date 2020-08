Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 6-1 loss to the Reds during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

His sixth-inning shot off Nate Jones ruined a combined shutout bid by the Cincy staff. Narvaez only has two homers on the season to go along with a tepid .175 batting average, but they've both come in the last three games, and he's gone 5-for-14 over his last four with two doubles in addition to the two blasts,