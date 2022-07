Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Narvaez will be on the bench for the second game in a row, but his absence looks to be mostly a byproduct of manager Craig Counsell wanting to reward Victor Caratini with a turn behind the plate after Caratini smacked a walkoff three-run home run in Monday's win. Before sitting out Monday, Narvaez had gone 6-for-20 with a home run, three doubles and four walks over his last six starts.