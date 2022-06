Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

With the Brewers wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Jalen Beeks) scheduled to start for Tampa Bay, it comes as little surprise that the lefty-hitting Narvaez takes a seat. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties Wednesday after Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a walk while starting behind the dish in Tuesday's 5-3 win.