The Brewers placed Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quadriceps strain.
Narvaez's injury is unfortunate timing for the Brewers, who designated No. 3 catcher Pedro Severino for assignment Wednesday and could be at risk of losing him to the waiver wire even though he would have been the top choice to replace Narvaez on the 26-man active roster. Instead, the Brewers called up Mario Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville to provide depth behind Victor Caratini, who will step in as the team's No. 1 backstop for the duration of Narvaez's absence.