Narvaez was traded to the Brewers on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Adam Hill and a competitive balance draft pick, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers appear to have found their new primary catcher after losing Yasmani Grandal to free agency this offseason. Narvaez saw an increased role in his first season with the Mariners last year. He performed well at the plate, hitting .278/.353/.460 with 22 home runs over 132 games. While the 27-year-old showed that he is able to handle a heavy workload and is a quality offensive option at the position, he does not grade out well defensively, so he should see a modest downturn in playing time now that he is on a team with playoff aspirations. The left-handed hitter has stark career splits (99 wRC+ against LHP, 116 wRC+ against RHP), so Manny Pina, who is a superior defender, should start against most southpaws.