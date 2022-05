Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Narvaez took Luis Castillo deep to open the top of the fifth inning before notching a single and coming around to score in the next frame. The homer was his second of the season and first since April 14. He now has four multi-hit games this season and his year-long slash line sits at .238/.351/.365.