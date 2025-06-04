Priester (3-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-1 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five relief innings. He struck out four.

Entering the game in the fourth inning after DL Hall had blanked Cincinnati for three frames, Priester racked up an impressive 30 called or swinging strikes among his 88 pitches (57 total strikes) to get credited with the win. The right-hander has given up three runs or fewer in six straight appearances (three starts and three bulk relief outings), posting a 2.51 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings over that stretch. Brandon Woodruff (ankle) got hit on the arm by a comebacker Tuesday in what was expected to be his final rehab start, making it unclear whether Priester will get another turn through the rotation.