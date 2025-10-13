Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that there's a "71 percent" chance of Priester pitching at some point after opener Aaron Ashby in Game 1 of the NLCS, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Although Murphy didn't explicitly state it, Priester is likely to serve as the Brewers' bulk reliever Monday. The right-hander started Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs but failed to get out of the first inning, yielding four runs while recording only two outs. Priester was terrific for Milwaukee during the regular season, however, posting a 3.32 ERA and 132:50 K:BB over 157.1 frames.