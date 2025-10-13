Brewers' Quinn Priester: In line for bulk relief outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that there's a "71 percent" chance of Priester pitching at some point after opener Aaron Ashby in Game 1 of the NLCS, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Although Murphy didn't explicitly state it, Priester is likely to serve as the Brewers' bulk reliever Monday. The right-hander started Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs but failed to get out of the first inning, yielding four runs while recording only two outs. Priester was terrific for Milwaukee during the regular season, however, posting a 3.32 ERA and 132:50 K:BB over 157.1 frames.
More News
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Unable to escape first inning•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Named starter for Game 3 of NLDS•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Win streak finally ends•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Another strong effort in 13th win•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Sets franchise record Friday•