Priester (11-2) notched the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

Priester continues to impress with the Brewers, having now fired at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. The right-hander appears to have established a fairly strong grip on a starting role in Milwaukee's rotation, as he's posted a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 61:15 K:BB over his last 63.2 innings since the beginning of June. That said, a difficult assignment awaits Priester this weekend at home versus a dangerous Mets lineup.