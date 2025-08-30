Priester came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one unearned run on five hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander was locked in a pitchers' duel with Kevin Gausman for six frames, with Priester exiting the mound after 82 pitches (56 strikes). The quality start was his fourth in eight starts since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's gone 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB over 45.2 innings. Priester hasn't taken a loss since May 13, a streak he'll look to extend in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Pittsburgh.