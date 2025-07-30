Priester (10-2) yielded two runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Tuesday, striking out three and earning a win over the Cubs.

Priester fell one out short of delivering his fourth straight quality start but still moved 9-0 over his last 11 appearances. He gave up one run through five innings before Nico Hoerner knocked a solo shot in the sixth. Priester generated 11 swinging strikes on 86 pitches, including five with his slider. He's produced a 2.49 ERA over his last 12 starts, bringing his season ERA down to 3.27 with an 89:36 K:BB across 107.1 innings. Priester has not been charged with a loss since May 13. He'll look to continue riding the momentum in Atlanta next week.