Brewers' Quinn Priester: Walks five in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Priester did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Cubs. He allowed a run on three hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.
While Priester held the Cubs to a lone run, he failed to make it out of the fifth inning after throwing 95 pitches and issuing a season-high five free passes. The 24-year-old Priester has struggled of late, allowing nine runs over 14 innings in his last three starts after posting a 2.47 ERA in his previous 16 outings (91 innings). He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Diamondbacks.
