Priester did not factor in the decision during Monday's win over Baltimore. He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

Priester entered the game in the second inning after Rob Zastryzny delivered a scoreless first. Priester gave up a solo homer to Ramon Laureano in the second inning and was charged with two runs when Nick Mears coughed up a three-run shot to Cedric Mullins in the seventh. Priester set a season high with 5.1 innings pitched while making his second appearance as a bulk reliever. He owns a lackluster 4.66 ERA with a 25:22 K:BB through 38.2 frames. Priester's next appearance could be this weekend against the Pirates, his former team.