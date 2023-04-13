Gasser has posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 9.1 innings through two starts with Triple-A Nashville.

Walks have been an issue for Gasser -- just as they were last year in his five Triple-A starts -- and he has also hit three batters, but the Brewers' top pitching prospect has escaped any serious damage by missing a lot of bats. The team presumably wants to see Gasser limit the baserunners before giving him a shot at the top level, but if he can do so he could push for a spot on the big-league roster at some point this season.