Gasser went 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB in 18.0 innings over his last four starts with Triple-A Nashville.

Gasser was knocked around a bit in July, but he has bounced back in a big way, striking out at least nine batters in all three of his August starts and keeping opposing baserunners to a minimum. Gasser has never pitched at the big-league level, but there's a chance he could do so before the campaign comes to a close.