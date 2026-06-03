Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Brewers' Robert Gasser: Recalled to start Wednesday's game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Brewers recalled Gasser from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He will start Wednesday's game against the Giants. Gasser made a couple starts for the Brewers in May, yielding seven runs (six earned) with a 7:6 K:BB over 8.1 innings of work. The left-hander holds a 3.38 ERA and 38:8 K:BB across 26.2 frames covering seven starts this year at Nashville in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. Gasser could be sent back down following Wednesday's outing if the Brewers decide Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is ready to rejoin the rotation next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!