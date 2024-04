Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Gasser (elbow) is progressing well and targeting a mid-to-late April return, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The left-hander was diagnosed late in spring training with a bone spur in his left elbow. It's unclear whether Gasser has been cleared to begin a throwing program, but positives steps are being made in his recovery. Once healthy, Gasser looks to be a good bet to make his major-league debut sooner rather than later.