Brewers' Robert Gasser: Torched for season-high seven runs

Gasser (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on eight hits and no walks in three-plus innings. He struck out three.

Gasser coughed up four runs in the second inning and couldn't make it through the fourth frame, when Pittsburgh erupted for 10 runs. The seven runs allowed were a season worst for the 27-year-old southpaw, who also turned in his shortest outing of the year. Gasser still figures to maintain a rotation spot with the Brewers until Kyle Harrison (forearm) comes off the injured list, with the former holding a 5.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB over 46.1 innings.