Brewers' Shane Drohan: Inefficient in no-decision

Drohan did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Reds, allowing five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Drohan kept the Reds off the board but labored throughout, generating just six whiffs on 98 pitches and failing to go deep enough to earn a potential win. He still managed his first scoreless outing since transitioning to a starting role June 1, holding opponents to three earned runs or fewer in four of five games during that stretch. He'll carry a 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 52 innings this season into a home rematch with the Reds next week.