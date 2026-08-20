Drohan is slated to start Sunday's game against Atlanta in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Drohan had made 13 consecutive appearances as a starter before the Brewers made him available out of the bullpen Tuesday, when he struck out a batter and allowed one hit and two walks over two innings in a 22-0 win over the Mariners. The southpaw will slot back into Milwaukee's six-man rotation this week, but he appears to be the pitcher most at risk of losing his starting spot once the Brewers eventually condense the rotation to five as the postseason draws closer. Murphy acknowledged as much Sunday, telling McCalvy that the Brewers have discussed the possibility of shifting Drohan into a hybrid role in an effort to keep his innings in check. After missing most of the 2024 campaign while recovering from left shoulder nerve decompression surgery, Drohan covered 54 innings between two minor-league stops in the Red Sox organization in 2025. He's already up to 114 innings between Milwaukee and Triple-A Nashville this season.