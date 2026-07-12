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Brewers' Shane Drohan: Stuck with loss in quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Drohan (4-3) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, giving up three runs on five hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

While he didn't get enough offensive support to prevent the Brewers from getting swept on the day, the rookie southpaw has delivered two straight quality starts heading into the All-Star break, solidifying his spot in the Brewers' injury-plagued rotation. Drohan has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight outings, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 27.1 innings. while Saturday's outing was the first of his career with at least six innings and zero free passes.

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