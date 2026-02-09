The Brewers acquired Drohan on Monday in a trade with the Red Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Drohan missed a large chunk of last season with a forearm injury but pitched well after returning, holding a 2.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP alongside a 67:16 K:BB through 47.2 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster this offseason and will be in the mix for a spot in the Brewers' rotation during spring training, though a stint at Triple-A Nashville first is likely.