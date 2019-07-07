Brewers' Trent Grisham: Exits after collision
Grisham was removed from Sunday's game with Triple-A San Antonio after colliding with teammate Tyrone Taylor in the outfield.
Grisham appeared to suffer a laceration on his forehead and was forced to leave Sunday's game. The severity of the injury isn't fully known, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury.
More News
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Fast start at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Power surge at Double-A level•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Collects first homer of spring•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...