Wainwright (3-7) took the loss Friday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and zero strikeouts over one inning against Kansas City.

Things continue to get worse for Wainwright, who's now allowed 15 earned runs over four innings in his last two starts. On the season, Wainwright's ERA now stands at 8.78 with a WHIP that's ballooned to 2.09 following this effort. There's something to be said for a nostalgia tour honoring a retiring star but no one wants to see anyone's career end like this, especially someone as accomplished as Wainwright.