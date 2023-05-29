Wainwright (2-1) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings during a 7-0 defeat to the Royals. He struck out six.

Wainwright completed five innings for a fifth straight start to begin his 2023 campaign and struck out a season-high six, but he suffered his first loss as St. Louis' offense was blanked by Kansas City's pitching staff. The veteran has allowed multiple runs in each of his appearances since being activated off the injured list and sports an ugly 6.15 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 26.1 innings. Given his history with the organization, it's safe to assume Wainwright's spot in the rotation is safe, but the Cardinals may need to make a few moves if they're going to fully snap out of this early-season slump.