Wainwright (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Reds, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Five of the hits off Wainwright went for extra bases, including Matt McLain's first career big-league homer in the third inning, but fortunately for the veteran right-hander the Cardinals' offense was firing on all cylinders. Wainwright has given up at least four runs in each of his four starts so far this season, and he'll carry an ugly 6.33 ERA and 10:6 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Cleveland.