Wainwright allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings during Friday's victory against the Red Sox. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Wainwright got through three scoreless frames before Boston broke through with a pair of runs in the fourth. He then served up back-to-back homers to Connor Wong and Enmanuel Valdez in the fifth. The veteran righty has been tagged with eight runs through 10 innings in his first two appearances of 2023. Wainwright will look for better results in his next start, which is projected to be at home against the Brewers next week.