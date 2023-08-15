Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Wainwright's role will be re-evaluated after his next start Thursday against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright got roughed up again last Friday in Kansas City, yielding eight earned runs while recording only three outs as his season ERA climbed to 8.78. He is just two wins away from reaching 200 career victories, but the 41-year-old right-hander might actually have a better shot at achieving that milestone in a piggyback relief role. "We've talked to him, and he understands that he's got to do better," Mozeliak said of Wainwright. "He's appreciative that he's getting the opportunity [on Thursday], but he understands that things could change [in the future]."