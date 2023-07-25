Wainwright (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Wainwright threw 76 pitches (47 strikes) in his return from a right shoulder strain. The 41-year-old did alright in a challenging matchup, most importantly by keeping the ball in the yard, something he did just once in his last five starts before landing on the injured list. At this point in his career, he's just a back-end starter that probably won't help much in fantasy. He carries a 7.31 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 31:21 K:BB through 56.2 innings over 12 starts, with his next outing likely at home versus the Cubs over the weekend.