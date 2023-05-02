Wainwright (groin) is likely to make his season debut with the Cardinals on Saturday against the Tigers, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright has looked pretty hittable during his three-start minor-league rehab assignment between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, yielding nine earned runs on 18 hits and two walks over 13 innings. Still, the Cardinals will hope that the veteran right-hander can help stabilize their pitching staff now that he is recovered from the groin strain that popped up in late March. Even with diminished velocity -- which remains an issue -- Wainwright worked to a solid 3.71 ERA across 191.2 innings for St. Louis in 2022.