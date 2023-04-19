Wainwright (groin) will make two rehab starts before rejoining the Cardinals' rotation, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The first one will come Wednesday at Double-A Springfield, when he's set to throw 55-60 pitches. He'll then throw around 75 pitches five days after that before being re-evaluated. Assuming he looks and feels fine, that would set Wainwright up for a season debut as soon as April 29 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
