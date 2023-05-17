Wainwright is now scheduled to make his next start Thursday versus the Dodgers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Heading into the week, Wainwright was lined up to start Wednesday's series finale versus the Brewers, but the Cardinals are instead giving him an each of their other four starters an extra day of rest by calling up lefty Matthew Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis to get the ball against Milwaukee. The matchup change from the Brewers to the Dodgers amounts to a downgrade for Wainwright, but he'll still benefit from pitching at home rather than on the road.