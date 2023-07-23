Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wainwright (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, John Denton of MLB.com reports. "He's done three up-downs in the bullpen and he's ready for 65 pitches," said Marmol, who is hoping to get at least five innings out of Wainwright on Monday.

Marmol noted that his preference was to bring back Wainwright from the 15-day injured list later in the week following another live batting practice session, but the veteran right-hander will end up coming back a little earlier than expected to cover some innings and help protect an overtaxed bullpen. Given that a projected 65-pitch workload would still make it tough for Wainwright to get through five innings, he could struggle to qualify for a win in his return to action. Wainwright tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn through the rotation coming next weekend at home versus the Cubs.