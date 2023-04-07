Wainwright (groin) is scheduled for another bullpen session Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright made it through a 28-pitch side session Thursday without issue and could soon embark on a minor-league rehab assignment if Sunday's workout also goes smoothly. The veteran right-hander was placed on the injured list just before Opening Day after suffering a groin strain while doing weight training with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Jake Woodford is currently filling his spot in the Cardinals' rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Slated for another bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Throws bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Playing catch from 120 feet•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will start on IL with groin strain•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Starting against Cuba on Sunday•