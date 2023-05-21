Wainwright will make his next start against the Reds on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright was originally penciled in to start Wednesday's contest against Cincinnati, but he'll be moved up to Tuesday. Matthew Liberatore could make the start Wednesday, but his availability for that outing will be determined by whether he's used in the bullpen against the Dodgers on Sunday or the Reds on Monday.