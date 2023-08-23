Wainwright (3-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a 6-3 loss against the Pirates. He struck out three.

After logging a quality start in his previous outing against the Mets, Wainwright was tagged for six runs against the Pirates as he took his eighth loss in his last nine starts. Over that span, the veteran right-hander's struggled to a 12.56 ERA. Overall, Waiwright's ERA is up to an unsightly 8.61 with a 1.99 WHIP and 44:30 K:BB across 17 starts (77.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for early next week against the Padres.