Wainwright (groin) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk over 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday's rehab start with Double-A Springfield, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Wainwright struck out just one on the night. The veteran right-hander has now allowed five runs on 11 hits with a 4:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings over his two rehab outings. Woo says the Cardinals are still deciding whether to give him a third rehab start or re-insert him into the rotation. If Wainwright does make his next start with the big club, it could come as soon as Sunday in Los Angeles versus the Dodgers.
