Wainwright (groin) threw a bullpen session Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals' medical staff will take a look at Wainwright following the throwing session before it's determined when he might be able to start a rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander is working his way back from a groin strain which he suffered shortly before Opening Day. Jake Woodford is filling Wainwright's spot in the St. Louis rotation.

