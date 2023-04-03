Wainwright (groin) threw a bullpen session Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals' medical staff will take a look at Wainwright following the throwing session before it's determined when he might be able to start a rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander is working his way back from a groin strain which he suffered shortly before Opening Day. Jake Woodford is filling Wainwright's spot in the St. Louis rotation.
