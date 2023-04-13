Wainwright (groin) will face live hitters Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Lars Nootbaar (thumb) will be one of those hitters. Wainwright has been sidelined since he strained his groin during a weight training session with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but he could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week and appears on track to join the Cardinals' rotation before the end of April.
