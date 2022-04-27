Pallante allowed three hits and struck out one over three scoreless innings in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Mets.

Starter Jordan Hicks was struck in the wrist by a comebacker and had to leave the game with two on and no outs in the third inning. Pallante allowed an inherited runner to score on a Starling Marte single, but he was otherwise effective in a multi-inning assignment. Through 9.1 innings this season, Pallante has a 0.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB. Initial tests on Hicks' wrist were encouraging, so it doesn't seem like the Cardinals will need a spot starter for his turn in the rotation this weekend. That's a role Pallante could fill later in the season if necessary, but he'll likely see most of his work out of the bullpen.