Pallante (2-0) pitched 5.1 shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win Friday over the Reds.

After going 64 pitches last week, Pallante stretched out to 78 pitches (52 strikes) in a strong start Friday. Three of the six baserunners he allowed were in the first inning, but he was able to settle down after the shaky opening frame. Through 34.2 innings, Pallante has pitched to a 1.04 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB in 19 appearances (two starts). With Jack Flaherty (shoulder) and Steven Matz (shoulder) unlikely to return next week, it seems likely Pallante gets at least one more turn in the rotation -- he lines up for a home start versus the Pirates next week.