Pallante (2-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

The Cardinals produced a comeback win for the second game in a row, and Pallante was the beneficiary after their three-run rally in the ninth inning. It's been mixed results for Pallante since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He has given up a run in 4.1 innings while earning a win, a hold and a blown save over three appearances. The right-hander has a 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 12.2 innings overall as a middle reliever this season.