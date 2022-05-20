Pallante allowed three hits and struck out two in two scoreless innings during Thursday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Since giving up a run versus Arizona on May 1, Pallante has strung together six scoreless innings in his last six appearances. The reliever has added three holds in that span, as he begins to earn some trust with manager Oli Marmol. Pallante's biggest issue so far has been walks -- he's permitted six walks during his scoreless streak. He's yet to really be punished for the free passes with a 1.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season.