Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated from disabled list
Martinez (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Martinez is expected to remain in the bullpen for the rest of the year, as the team feels comfortable that he's able to pitch but not for long enough periods to start. There hasn't been any indication that he's an immediate threat to Bud Norris as a closer, but he has the talent to retain some fantasy value as a reliever even if he doesn't get saves, especially if his stuff ticks up a notch in the bullpen.
