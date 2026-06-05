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Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Kicking off rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hjerpe (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday.

It will be Hjerpe's first game action since he underwent Tommy John surgery last April. The left-hander will knock off some rust in the FCL before eventually moving up either to Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis. Hjerpe is on the Cardinals' 40-man roster and could push to debut at some point in the second half. The 2022 first-round pick collected a 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB in 52.1 innings at Springfield in 2024.

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