May said Thursday that he currently weighs 220 pounds after pitching the 2025 season at 198-202 pounds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

May had surgery for an esophagus rupture in 2024, which made it difficult for him to keep weight on. His goal this offseason has been to put that weight back on, and he hopes to be up to 225 pounds by spring training. May's fastball velocity was in the 59th percentile in 2025 after it was routinely in the 90-plus percentile in previous seasons, and it's possible the weight loss had something to do with it. The 28-year-old also noted that his arm is "back to normal" after he finished the season on the injured list with right elbow neuritis. May took a one-year, "prove it" contract from the Cardinals in hopes of bouncing back and reestablishing his market next offseason.