Cardinals' Dustin May: Will have limited workload Monday

May will be held to around 65 pitches during Monday's start against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

May made a quick recovery from a right ankle injury that forced him from last Thursday's start in Atlanta. However, the right-hander will be pitching on three days' rest Monday, and he has not thrown more than 44 pitches in a start in three weeks. The Cardinals will be cautious with May versus the Brewers, but assuming he comes out of Monday's outing with no setbacks, May should be ready for a normal workload this weekend against Atlanta.